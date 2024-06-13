Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Has $28.31 Million Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Arcutis Biotherapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 9.29% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $28,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,910,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 4,896,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,104. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $285,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

