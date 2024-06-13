Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals makes up about 10.3% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $191,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIRM. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $194,000.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 405,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

