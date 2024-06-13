Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,030,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,509,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Gritstone bio Profile

(Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.