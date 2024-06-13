Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.32

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 18687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

