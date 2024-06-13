Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$191.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$188.82.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

FNV opened at C$163.62 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$198.00. The company has a market cap of C$31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$167.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.56.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. Insiders sold 49,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,612 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

