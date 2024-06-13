Franchise Capital Ltd Takes $4.79 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000. Daqo New Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after buying an additional 344,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DQ stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 452,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,888. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

