Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has $278 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,219 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 8.0% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 0.61% of Hilton Worldwide worth $277,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.64. 1,258,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,690. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.34. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.