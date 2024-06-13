FourWorld Capital Management LLC Has $13.03 Million Position in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

FourWorld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Odyssey Marine Exploration makes up 8.5% of FourWorld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FourWorld Capital Management LLC owned 14.02% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 0.5 %

Odyssey Marine Exploration stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 124,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,359. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Profile

(Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.