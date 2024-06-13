Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CEO Acquires $149,831.50 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.05. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

