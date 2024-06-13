Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CEO Acquires $149,831.50 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.05. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.97%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
