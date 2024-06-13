Founders Fund V Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 480,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cyclo Therapeutics accounts for 80.8% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Founders Fund VI Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

CYTH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 9,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.30.

Cyclo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

