Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,014,000 after buying an additional 300,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,421,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,595,000 after buying an additional 114,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,295. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -779.32, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.