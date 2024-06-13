Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Shell makes up 0.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.76. 3,554,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

