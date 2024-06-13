Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 56.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 59.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 577,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 77,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,531,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

KMI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,978,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.