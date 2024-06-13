Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.84. The stock had a trading volume of 986,902 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

