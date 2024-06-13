Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWM traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $201.94. 27,943,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,318,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.20 and its 200-day moving average is $199.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

