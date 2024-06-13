Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $8,079,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,148,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

