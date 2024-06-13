Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,277,000. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 558,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,252,000 after acquiring an additional 65,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 341,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.23. The stock had a trading volume of 664,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,165. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

