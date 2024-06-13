Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

Boeing stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,196,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,273. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average of $203.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.