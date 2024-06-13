Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 804.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 43,117 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,835,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 277,794 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 371,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 1.6 %

ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.