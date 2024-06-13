Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,000. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 2.3% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 578,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,997. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.