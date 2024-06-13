Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Invests $13.73 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,725,000. Quanta Services makes up about 4.6% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $276.48. 481,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,143. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

