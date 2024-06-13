Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 116,276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.95. 5,739,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,575. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.