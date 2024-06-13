Forefront Analytics LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $543.58. 4,779,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,294. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $545.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.44.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
