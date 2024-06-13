Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases 6,765 Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Zura Bio were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZURA. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZURA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 76,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Zura Bio Limited has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts predict that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 250,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,998. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zura Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.