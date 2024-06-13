Forefront Analytics LLC Buys 547 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,644,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 267,776 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.38. 6,529,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

