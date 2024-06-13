Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1.1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.24. 9,015,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 51,294,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on F. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 111,663 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

