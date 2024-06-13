Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £197.22 ($251.14).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £220 ($280.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($271.23) to £207 ($263.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($218.44) to £175.89 ($223.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($216.48) to £186 ($236.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of £157.85 ($201.01), for a total transaction of £3,423,450.80 ($4,359,417.80). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £142.40 ($181.33) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £153.71 and a 200 day moving average of £152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,438.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £120.20 ($153.06) and a 12-month high of £179.80 ($228.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

