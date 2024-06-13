Flow State Investments L.P. Invests $466,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,855,000. RPO LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 223,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 136,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the period.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 69,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,575. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1107 per share. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

