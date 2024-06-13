Flow State Investments L.P. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Flow State Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. owned 0.34% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SVII. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,178,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,858 shares during the period. Kim LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 96,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 315,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.