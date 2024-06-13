Flow State Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 300,071 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI accounts for about 1.0% of Flow State Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flow State Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.81% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $2,324,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 103.0% during the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 130,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 413,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

HCVI remained flat at $10.58 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Further Reading

