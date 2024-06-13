Flow State Investments L.P. Acquires New Stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $56,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,325 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 47.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

AFB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $65,991.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,695,059.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 106,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,143.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.