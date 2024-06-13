Flow State Investments L.P. Acquires 24,566 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Flow State Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 152.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,244 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 132.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 843.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 206,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 184,394 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

FFC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. 59,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 7.19%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

