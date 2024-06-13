Flight Deck Capital LP Boosts Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the quarter. Toast makes up approximately 12.1% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Flight Deck Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of Toast worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $5,508,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,898,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 510,358 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,356,000 after acquiring an additional 808,244 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Toast Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TOST traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $22.72. 10,519,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,443. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,010 shares of company stock worth $3,477,260 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

