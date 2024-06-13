Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.50 (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. 1,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

