Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Has $17.42 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 20.3% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Roku worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after buying an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roku by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after buying an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,774 shares of company stock worth $673,993. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,124. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

