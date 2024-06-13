First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 585.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FDT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 11,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

