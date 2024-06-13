First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $311.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $224.00 to $311.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.72.

First Solar stock opened at $300.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $298,123,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

