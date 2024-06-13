First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,418,011.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,743 shares of company stock worth $171,736. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

