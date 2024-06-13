First County Bank CT Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Williams Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 58.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Williams Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.52. 5,028,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,022. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

