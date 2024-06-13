First County Bank CT Sells 146 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First County Bank CT reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,078,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 115,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $3,201,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.28. 3,183,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

