First County Bank CT Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,269. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

