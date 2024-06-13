First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Position Boosted by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the quarter. First Advantage comprises approximately 8.4% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.29% of First Advantage worth $55,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Advantage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 255,807 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 240,464 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 3,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Up 0.9 %

FA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 340,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Advantage

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.