Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,251 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,756,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,770,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.71. 93,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

