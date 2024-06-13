Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

