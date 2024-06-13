Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Ferguson has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ferguson has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ferguson to earn $10.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.42. 438,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

