Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $174.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.00. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

