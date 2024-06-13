F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $185.10 Average PT from Analysts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $2,026,260 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in F5 by 55.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $168.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.16 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.63.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

