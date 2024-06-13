Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.32. 4,780,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,036,963. The company has a market cap of $434.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

