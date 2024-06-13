Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $110.04. 14,461,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,121,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

