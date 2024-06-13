Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 140.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

